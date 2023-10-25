Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/two-end-time-shakings-wind-fire-the-day-of-the-lord-comes/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "While praying the first week of April, 2020, I saw the LORD JESUS sitting on the white stone.
After receiving a message from HIM, I saw HIM from a distance, and suddenly there was something unexpected and odd."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.