Wind & Fire — The Day of The LORD Comes!
His Kingdom Prophecy
62 views
Published Wednesday

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/two-end-time-shakings-wind-fire-the-day-of-the-lord-comes/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "While praying the first week of April, 2020, I saw the LORD JESUS sitting on the white stone.

After receiving a message from HIM, I saw HIM from a distance, and suddenly there was something unexpected and odd."

Keywords
messagesavedpreparelaterrain333unsavedeizabeth marie

