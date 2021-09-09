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The Biggest Side Effects of Pharmaceuticals
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583 views • September 09, 2021
In this clip, Dr. Group discusses how pharmaceuticals alter your brain mechanism and how to come back to your body’s proclivity to heal itself - as it was naturally made to do!
Instead of relying on pharmaceuticals which only mask your symptoms rather than cure them - He offers solutions that you can use immediately to counterbalance these impacts and properly cleanse the body.
Full Website ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Dr. Groups Detoxes & Supplements ➤➤ https://globalhealing.com/
Follow Dr. Group on Telegram for UNCENSORED Information ➤➤ https://t.me/drgroupofficial
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Check out these blogs & resources:
5 Alarming Facts about Pharmaceuticals - https://explore.globalhealing.com/5-alarming-facts-about-prescription-drugs/
9 Reasons Why Exercise May Be The Best Medicine -
https://explore.globalhealing.com/9-reasons-exercise-best-medicine/
Are There Drugs in Our Water Supply - https://explore.globalhealing.com/are-there-drugs-in-our-water-supply/
If you have prescription drugs that you no longer need, do not flush them down the toilet or throw them into the garbage. This can deposit them right into the water supply. Recently, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced a plan to allow you to return unused pills to pharmacies in an effort to cut down on unintended water pollution!
–––––––––––––
Explore the Global Healing Institute and dive into these courses:
1-----The Root Cause of Disease ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-root-cause-of-all-disease/
2-----The Power of Fasting ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-power-of-fasting/
3-----Vibrational Healing ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/vibrational-healing/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
https://t.me/drgroupofficial (Telegram - Uncensored)
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://bitclout.com/u/dr_edwardgroup
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Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Instead of relying on pharmaceuticals which only mask your symptoms rather than cure them - He offers solutions that you can use immediately to counterbalance these impacts and properly cleanse the body.
Full Website ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Dr. Groups Detoxes & Supplements ➤➤ https://globalhealing.com/
Follow Dr. Group on Telegram for UNCENSORED Information ➤➤ https://t.me/drgroupofficial
–––––––––––––
Check out these blogs & resources:
5 Alarming Facts about Pharmaceuticals - https://explore.globalhealing.com/5-alarming-facts-about-prescription-drugs/
9 Reasons Why Exercise May Be The Best Medicine -
https://explore.globalhealing.com/9-reasons-exercise-best-medicine/
Are There Drugs in Our Water Supply - https://explore.globalhealing.com/are-there-drugs-in-our-water-supply/
If you have prescription drugs that you no longer need, do not flush them down the toilet or throw them into the garbage. This can deposit them right into the water supply. Recently, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced a plan to allow you to return unused pills to pharmacies in an effort to cut down on unintended water pollution!
–––––––––––––
Explore the Global Healing Institute and dive into these courses:
1-----The Root Cause of Disease ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-root-cause-of-all-disease/
2-----The Power of Fasting ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-power-of-fasting/
3-----Vibrational Healing ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/vibrational-healing/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
https://t.me/drgroupofficial (Telegram - Uncensored)
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://bitclout.com/u/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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