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Viva Frei. Its Beyond Incompetence at this point it is malice
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13 views • January 06, 2022
Back in the olden days of conspiracy theories, we used to hear stories of people dying motorcycle accidents were counted as COVID-19 deaths and anybody who believed these stories were laughed out of the room as being a conspiracy theorist. The medical experts are confirming that they have been conflating hospitalizations due to COVID and hospitalizations with COVID. Since we now know that this has been confirmed to be true, you have to question whether or not doctors lost their mind of if doctors ever had a mind in the first place. Any doctor or politician who is saying that it might be a good idea to separate hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and because of COVID-19 has to have their license revoked or voted out of office for good.
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