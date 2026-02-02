BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Canada labels .22 plinker practice guns as assault rifles.
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
173 views • 1 day ago

The mental illness / mind control program that is Canada, is failing. It was never more than a glorified imposition of Zionist control on the aboriginal, and native European colonial, peoples of North America.

Recently the ZOGbie control agents banned practice guns, .22 sports plinkers, as assault rifles.  Gun controls in Quebec are now so strict that a couple years ago a man with a sword went on a public killing spree and managed to kill 8 people.  Major cities are seeing hospitals break and an immigration crisis as a mass food shortage is beginning.  Prostitutes acting as ministers are control addicts driving the scene into a hellscape of geoengineering and inevitable super flu plandemic.  Animals all across the north are freezing to death as controllers double down on the very hinge that always steers society into a worse situation, namely, zionist gun control.  

As society breaks, more and more foreign immigrants long for the homes these people should still be in, more and more naturals struggle to maintain hospitality, all hold one common sentiment, the central bankers and media are to blame for the ruin of the paradise that this place was meant to be. 

The next steps of the controllers are clear, to ban semi auto hunting rifles, sparking a major conflict between aboriginal populations and the big city masses.  This as the truth about the ''residential school crisis'' , namely, the years of blaming white people for the torture and killing of aboriginal children, becomes evidently a bunch of false accusations.  Sparking conflict between the aboriginal, who crossed from europe 10,000 years ago, and the original nature immigrants who came from europe by boat over the past 500 years, is the original imperialism that this continent faced, and it is being re-ignited, under the guise of that magical word of communism, ''public safety''.  False mass shooter events are being staged in native communities and again the cops (which this channels believes are always wrong, in so far as the central banks stand) are presented as heros. 

  

What will it take to stop the communists in Canada, the original imperialists of North America.  There was hope the Americans would help support a coup of the communist Canadian liberal party, one that is causing massive forest fires and other toxic weather modifications, home to the mRNA factories, fentanyl smugglers, replacement migrants promoters, and now, generating conflict between native colonials and aboriginal populations under the never-ending, demonic force, of government gun control programs.    

