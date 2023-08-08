Create New Account
COS Misleading People into Supporting a Constitutional Convention
The New American
The New American’s Christian Gomez sits down with author and contributor to The New American magazine Joe Wolverton to discuss his online article titled, “Convention of States: Misreading the Constitution or Misleading the People?” In this interview, Wolverton addresses and corrects common falsehoods and claims about Article V that Convention of States (COS) Action makes in order to sell people and lawmakers alike on the need for a convention. Wolverton reads the actual text of Article V and thoroughly explains what it says vs what COS says about calling a convention.


Joe Wolverton II, J.D., is the author of the books The Real James Madison and “What Degree of Madness?”: Madison’s Method to Make America STATES Again. His latest book — The Founders Recipe — provides selections from the 37 authors most often quoted by the Founding Generation. He hosts the YouTube channel “Teacher of Liberty” and also posts content on TikTok.

the new americanconstitutional conventioncoschristian gomezjoe wolverton

