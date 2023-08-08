COS Misleading People into Supporting a Constitutional Convention

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The New American’s Christian Gomez sits down with author and contributor to The New American magazine Joe Wolverton to discuss his online article titled, “Convention of States: Misreading the Constitution or Misleading the People?” In this interview, Wolverton addresses and corrects common falsehoods and claims about Article V that Convention of States (COS) Action makes in order to sell people and lawmakers alike on the need for a convention. Wolverton reads the actual text of Article V and thoroughly explains what it says vs what COS says about calling a convention.
Joe Wolverton II, J.D., is the author of the books The Real James Madison and “What Degree of Madness?”: Madison’s Method to Make America STATES Again. His latest book — The Founders Recipe — provides selections from the 37 authors most often quoted by the Founding Generation. He hosts the YouTube channel “Teacher of Liberty” and also posts content on TikTok.