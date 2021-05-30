© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Honest Conversation About Determinism
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 30, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3256/dont-make-the-evil-butterflies-angry-call-in-show-april-8th-2016
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3256/dont-make-the-evil-butterflies-angry-call-in-show-april-8th-2016
Question: “In previous videos you've assumed the stance that the opposite of determinism is free will. But the opposite of a determined event is a random one, not a chosen one."
"To quote Sam Harris ‘Either our wills are determined by prior causes and we are not responsible for them, or they are the product of chance and we are not responsible for them.’"
"The subjective experience of deliberation seems much more akin to a progress bar filling on a computer than anything else. Moreover, the popular idea of free will seems to be doing a lot of harm to society, particularly in our legal systems. What positive effect does our notion of free will have, and where's the evidence for it?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3256/dont-make-the-evil-butterflies-angry-call-in-show-april-8th-2016
Question: “In previous videos you've assumed the stance that the opposite of determinism is free will. But the opposite of a determined event is a random one, not a chosen one."
"To quote Sam Harris ‘Either our wills are determined by prior causes and we are not responsible for them, or they are the product of chance and we are not responsible for them.’"
"The subjective experience of deliberation seems much more akin to a progress bar filling on a computer than anything else. Moreover, the popular idea of free will seems to be doing a lot of harm to society, particularly in our legal systems. What positive effect does our notion of free will have, and where's the evidence for it?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.