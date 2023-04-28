Create New Account
X22 SPOTLIGHT - Kash Patel - Hunter Will Be Indicted, [DS] Advocated An Overthrow, Rule Of Law Must Be Followed
GalacticStorm
Kash Patel - Hunter Will Be Indicted, [DS] Advocated An Overthrow, Rule Of Law Must Be Followed

Website: Fight With Kash

https://fightwithkash.com

Book: Government Gangsters

https://governmentgangsters.com

Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities.


Kash begins the conversation talking the firing of Tucker, then the conversation moves into how Hunter will be indicted. The [DS] advocated the overthrow of the US government and the rule of law must be followed. The people are being exposed to their crimes.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


Today’s Guest: Kash Patel


