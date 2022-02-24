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Come Research With Me: Operation Blackout-Cybereason-The CIA-Director Of The CIA - The Intelligence Cycle
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10 views • February 24, 2022
Please find the sources in the filing cabinet below 🗄, I recommend you to look further into the information provided.
These videos are for educational purposes, and help people to start their own research into subjects. Research is so important, as it helps with critical thinking, and to see their own biases, as you can become wrapped up in confirmation bias.
But most of all have fun with it, and learn new cool things!
Sources to follow along with video:
https://perfectlyresearchdrops.files.wordpress.com/2022/02/operation-blackout-the-cia-the-director-of-the-cia-the-intelligence-cycle.pdf
Social Media Links 💻
My Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/PerfectlyfadedResearchDrops
My Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@PerfectlyResearchDrops:4
My Minds: https://www.minds.com/Perfectlyfadeddelusions/
My Twitter if you would like to send me drop for me anything to research: https://twitter.com/P_ResearchDrops
My Telegram: https://t.me/pdrops
My Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/perfectlyfadedresearchdrop
My Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Perfectlyfadeddelusions
My Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pntr0gSBBxx8/
My Bittube: https://bittube.tv/profile/PerfectlyfadedResearchDrops
My Rebubble Shop: https://www.redbubble.com/people/Perfectlyfaded/explore?asc=u
These videos are for educational purposes, and help people to start their own research into subjects. Research is so important, as it helps with critical thinking, and to see their own biases, as you can become wrapped up in confirmation bias.
But most of all have fun with it, and learn new cool things!
Sources to follow along with video:
https://perfectlyresearchdrops.files.wordpress.com/2022/02/operation-blackout-the-cia-the-director-of-the-cia-the-intelligence-cycle.pdf
Social Media Links 💻
My Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/PerfectlyfadedResearchDrops
My Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@PerfectlyResearchDrops:4
My Minds: https://www.minds.com/Perfectlyfadeddelusions/
My Twitter if you would like to send me drop for me anything to research: https://twitter.com/P_ResearchDrops
My Telegram: https://t.me/pdrops
My Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/perfectlyfadedresearchdrop
My Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Perfectlyfadeddelusions
My Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pntr0gSBBxx8/
My Bittube: https://bittube.tv/profile/PerfectlyfadedResearchDrops
My Rebubble Shop: https://www.redbubble.com/people/Perfectlyfaded/explore?asc=u
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