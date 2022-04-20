ValiantCitizen.org Presents Chapter 4 of 'The Great Gathering of 2012’. New Sun Phenomena

Introduces you to the NEWLY FOUND SUN PHENOMENA.

Among them: Previously undocumented geometries, Planet sized ufo's on the sun, 'traffic' on the sun, Outside intruders, inter-dimensional travel, Plasma constructs and more! Even the Venus transit plays a part. Coincidences that aren't = pieces of a larger puzzle.



The Events are centered around Mid March of 2012 and...

that is when the aliens had their meeting upon our Sun.

Did the United States attend? I say yes. How so? Our

Secret Space Program. Been existent for many decades.



NASA is 'out to lunch'! Either their blinded by science, are incompetent or what's most likely, they are hiding the truth about space, alien life and our Sun. Most of these new phenomena I mention are easily seen but NOT when you have blinders on and can only admit to what the God of Science will let you look at or even consider.