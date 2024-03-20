Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Captain Shea Challenges the DOJ and Joe Biden
channel image
Jim Dunn aka TUSOE
9 Subscribers
49 views
Published a day ago

The January 6th Committee lied.  I'm shocked, shocked, that the government would lie to us.  Well, Captain Shea, of the USS Insurrection has challenged Merrick Garland and Joe Biden to come and arrest him at his radio station.  That is because he is banking on a Trump presidency in 2025 and being pardoned, and that there will be a Class Action Lawsuit against the government for wrongful incarceration, or some other legal terminology.  

Keywords
lawsuitinsurrectiondojjoe bidenmillionsactionclassgarlandcutpiratesmerrickpotomacsailed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket