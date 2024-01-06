Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dems Just Realized Taking Foreign $ Is Bad
channel image
Son of the Republic
626 Subscribers
86 views
Published a day ago

But It Only Applies To Trump

* The Trump Organization runs legitimate, successful real estate development/conglomerate businesses.

* DJT didn’t own the hotels while he was POTUS; he transferred ownership to his sons.

* They, in turn, donated $ from foreigners to the U.S. Treasury.

* DJT’s net worth decreased while he was in office.

* The Biden Crime Family runs shell companies, peddles influence and takes bribes; it doesn’t pay taxes or even have a website.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (5 January 2024)

Keywords
jesse wattersdonald trumpjoe bidentrump organizationbiden crime familybiden incbig guyreal estate developerreal estate conglomerate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket