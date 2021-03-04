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Automated Algorithmic Day Trading Update
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40 views • March 04, 2021
C3 uses artificial intelligence-based technical analysis with predictive analytics and machine learning to invest in niche sectors like cannabis, cryptocurrency, & custom indexes for investment advisors.
C3 uses Smart Frequency Trading to benefit our clients with capital preservation, risk management and long-term growth utilizing Ai and ML.
C3's Performance*:
1mo: 16.65%
YTD: 89.30%
3mo: 92.01%
Since Inception (Aug 2020): 117.97%
*past success does not guarantee future performance
Award Nominations:
Best A.I. Platform, Benzinga's FinTech Awards 2020
Best Trading Platform, Fintech Breakthrough Awards 2021
Best Ai Start Up, Ai Summit's AIconic Awards 2020
Best Alternative Investment, Benzinga's FinTech Awards 2020
Best Crypto Trading Platform, Fintech Breakthrough Awards 2021
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/
https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 665 of The Talking Hedge Interviews CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
#CannabisIndustry #AltInvestment #AlgorithmicTrading #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisInvestment #AlternativeInvestors #AngelInvestors #FamilyOffices #HighNetWorthInvestors #WealthManagers #PrivateBankers #FinancialAdvisors #PrivateEquity #VentureCapital #AssetManagers #fundmanagement #cannabisinvesting #limitedpartners #growthcapital #Cannabis #CBD #VC #InvestmentBanking #FinTech
C3 uses Smart Frequency Trading to benefit our clients with capital preservation, risk management and long-term growth utilizing Ai and ML.
C3's Performance*:
1mo: 16.65%
YTD: 89.30%
3mo: 92.01%
Since Inception (Aug 2020): 117.97%
*past success does not guarantee future performance
Award Nominations:
Best A.I. Platform, Benzinga's FinTech Awards 2020
Best Trading Platform, Fintech Breakthrough Awards 2021
Best Ai Start Up, Ai Summit's AIconic Awards 2020
Best Alternative Investment, Benzinga's FinTech Awards 2020
Best Crypto Trading Platform, Fintech Breakthrough Awards 2021
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/
https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 665 of The Talking Hedge Interviews CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
#CannabisIndustry #AltInvestment #AlgorithmicTrading #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisInvestment #AlternativeInvestors #AngelInvestors #FamilyOffices #HighNetWorthInvestors #WealthManagers #PrivateBankers #FinancialAdvisors #PrivateEquity #VentureCapital #AssetManagers #fundmanagement #cannabisinvesting #limitedpartners #growthcapital #Cannabis #CBD #VC #InvestmentBanking #FinTech
Keywords
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