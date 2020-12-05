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'2021 Going to be Catastrophic', UN Warns We Face Worst Crises In Its History
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47 views • December 05, 2020
'2021 Going to be Catastrophic', UN Warns We Face Worst Crises In Its History.. The head of the World Food Programme has made a dire forecast about the months to come, slating “catastrophic” humanitarian crises for 2021, in what could be the worst year seen in the better part of a century.-
Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFjOi1ZpZVErr8EYxg8t1dQ
Quote , The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown. H. P. Lovecraft
Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFjOi1ZpZVErr8EYxg8t1dQ
Quote , The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown. H. P. Lovecraft
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