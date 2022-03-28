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Rebuke Versus Flattery
Proverbs 28:23 (NIV)
23 Whoever rebukes a person will in the end gain favor
rather than one who has a flattering tongue.
Proverbs Club Commentary
A warranted reprimand should be appreciated, eventually.
Flattery is temporary and not beneficial.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3hzwmchj
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