The little dogs felt scared, they hugged each other lying on the side of the road and cried non stop

On Saturday, I received a request to help these puppies abandoned in the rain

When I saw these angels starving and not being rescued, I felt like the sky was falling

They were very weak when they had to endure it all between rainy nights and hot days.

I needed all the help to keep these 7 puppies alive

Since they were only a month old, they had a long future ahead of them

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

