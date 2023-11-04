What Hezbollah leader's DISTURBING speech means for America

Glenn Beck





Nov 3, 2023





The leader of Syria's Hezbollah terrorist group recently gave his first speech since the Israel-Hamas war began and many feared he would declare war on Israel. But instead, he stopped short directly joining the war and said something else. Glenn's head researcher and former Department of Defense intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill joins to review what happened: "I think this is Iran pumping the brakes and trying to figure out what [America's] involvement is going to be." So, as Hezbollah tries to blame the war on America, is it time for the Biden administration to respond even more strongly to attacks on our own forces in the region?





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8JhdC4axRk