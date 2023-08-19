This Economy is Trash Empty Restaurants in Texas Bidenomics

Its a real struggling in this horrible economic situation. My hours have been cut at work and I have a baby on the way. I have fallen on bad times. This Cuban restaurant is very delicious and popular in Houston. There’s no reason for this restaurant to be empty. I been a customer for over ten years. This economy ruining me financially and really stressing me out.





My back up channels:





Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/WalkingJourney





Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkingjourney/





If you would like to help the channel:





Bitcoin:

bc1q3ldxppfm8mwy335gwjlcrma775shlc73w7664y





XRP Ripple:

rKtq9YfPSix8ig6ejkVnk2B2A27fjkak5R





Stellar Lumens XLM:

GDIWCJFOZBIQWBLA3V2F3FIYOVGRJM4WUJAB3W7DXEJRHBNYCS6HMYRB





Dogecoin:

DPBpt4AaLHTzr8AYUkdXpkgwSz3nWb8h4U





Cardano ADA:

addr1q8l572etufvtnfrtrlkq0lv2rf6ht624vnennr8famxm7v8lfu4jhcjchxjxk8lvql7c5xn4wh542e8n8xxwnmkdhucq0tra9e





Litecoin LTC:

LQvouXBFTi3XQYGRvW7CBBqsFkvNYTMYHZ



Hi, I'd like to invite you to use Uphold. Create your account and try out one of the easiest and most cost-effective trading experiences. Get $10 off free Bitcoin with the referral



https://uphold.com/signup?referral=4c230ff913





nanthony77✉️gmail





#money #food #economy