The Sane Asylum #95 - 22 January 2023 - Co-Host: John Friend

The brilliant American Free Press investigative journalist John Friend (therealistreport.com) joins Giuseppe as co-host for the January 22nd, 2023 95th episode of The Sane Asylum worldwide simulcast on RepublicBroadcasting.org and SpeakFreeRadio.com. Talking points included Kiersten Hening victory settlement against Virginia Tech over not taking a knee for BLM; White hater and borderline retard TX Dem Sheila Jackson Lee’s H.R. 61 Hatey White; Silence Whitey bill with NO SPONSORS; ADL’s recent anti-semitism survey Oy Vey! And the freakshow that is the WEF and Davos meeting. Callers joined in for final 20 minutes.



