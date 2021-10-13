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It is a huge loophole
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571 views • October 13, 2021
MotivHolic, October 10, 2021
"It is a huge loophole" It's happening in secret
► Join The FREEDOM Movement 👇👇👇👇👇👇
► https://johnny-bigger.creator-spring.com/listing/freedom-1812
"It is a HUGE LOOPHOLE" | It's Happening In Secret (2021)
► Visit @MotivHolic & @Johnny Bigger for more...
► Footage licensed through Storyblocks.com
► Music licensed through Audioblocks.com
► Fair Use Disclaimer:
Our purpose, when making motivational videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.
1)This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
2)This video is also used for teaching purposes.
3)It is transformative in nature.
4)I ONLY used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
"It is a huge loophole" It's happening in secret
► Join The FREEDOM Movement 👇👇👇👇👇👇
► https://johnny-bigger.creator-spring.com/listing/freedom-1812
"It is a HUGE LOOPHOLE" | It's Happening In Secret (2021)
► Visit @MotivHolic & @Johnny Bigger for more...
► Footage licensed through Storyblocks.com
► Music licensed through Audioblocks.com
► Fair Use Disclaimer:
Our purpose, when making motivational videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.
1)This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
2)This video is also used for teaching purposes.
3)It is transformative in nature.
4)I ONLY used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
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