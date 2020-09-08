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The Truth About Turmeric/Curcumin
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41 views • September 08, 2020
I do not sell any supplements. I do advocate for those I have found that work.
There are a lot of different places that you can get turmeric, but a lot of them do not have the ingredient needed to get the full benefit. There are also a lot of inferior products to watch out for. Caution in starting any supplement prior to talking to your doctor is advised because it may interact with what you are taking.
There are a lot of different places that you can get turmeric, but a lot of them do not have the ingredient needed to get the full benefit. There are also a lot of inferior products to watch out for. Caution in starting any supplement prior to talking to your doctor is advised because it may interact with what you are taking.
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