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11/14/18 #YOUAREFREERADIO: NLA vs. GRAND THEFT ELECTION!! #LIBERTYLIVE
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2 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/14:/18 Today on You Are Free Radio, the National Liberty Alliance co-founder John Darash breaks down how We, the People, take action to retake the Republic and stop the mobster swamp fascists from stealing our elections, our Sovereignty and our FREEDOM!
Join us! 7-9 pm Eastern (every Wednesday) on Steem Punk Radio!
Click the link below to listen to You Are Free Radio:
Https://www.steempunkradio.com
If that link doesn’t work for your device, try this one:
Https://archangelaudio.wixsite.com/steempunkradio
If you want to support volunteer-run liberty radio:
Https://www.patreon.com/steempunkradio
Please join National Liberty Alliance today! Become active in your county! Educate yourself and your community!
Https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV and for listening to You Are Free Radio! If you would like to support with donations:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Please pray and take action for Freedom for people world-wide. We have the opportunity now like never before to truly achieve human liberty if we stay trained on our target- defeating the deep state fascist cabal. WE ARE FREE!
11/14:/18 Today on You Are Free Radio, the National Liberty Alliance co-founder John Darash breaks down how We, the People, take action to retake the Republic and stop the mobster swamp fascists from stealing our elections, our Sovereignty and our FREEDOM!
Join us! 7-9 pm Eastern (every Wednesday) on Steem Punk Radio!
Click the link below to listen to You Are Free Radio:
Https://www.steempunkradio.com
If that link doesn’t work for your device, try this one:
Https://archangelaudio.wixsite.com/steempunkradio
If you want to support volunteer-run liberty radio:
Https://www.patreon.com/steempunkradio
Please join National Liberty Alliance today! Become active in your county! Educate yourself and your community!
Https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV and for listening to You Are Free Radio! If you would like to support with donations:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Please pray and take action for Freedom for people world-wide. We have the opportunity now like never before to truly achieve human liberty if we stay trained on our target- defeating the deep state fascist cabal. WE ARE FREE!
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