Iran: Saeed Jalili on the new power equation at the Strait of Hormuz

Saeed Jalili on the new power equation at the Strait of Hormuz:

"The power we now hold is based on a logic the world cannot reject. Before, they spoke through force. Now we are speaking through logic."

Iran now holds the geographic leverage, the entire world depends on the strait, and the entire world must comply with Iran's terms. The sanctions equation has flipped: if you claim free trade, you no longer get to decide who has access and who doesn't.