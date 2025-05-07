BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Serbian Pres Vučić’ in Moscow, EU denied airspace, forced plane detour to Baku
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
Follow
65 views • 4 days ago

He is officially in Moscow, guys.

The plane of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic landed in Moscow.

Vucic's visit to Moscow on May 9 is still in effect — Serbian Embassy for TASS.

Serbian President Vučić’s Plane Forced to Land in Baku En Route to Moscow

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić’s aircraft, en route to Moscow to attend the Victory Day parade, was forced to make an emergency landing in Baku. 

According to reports, the diversion was due to denied airspace access and unspecified "security threats," including the potential danger posed by air defense systems along the route.

Earlier, Latvia and Lithuania had explicitly banned Vučić’s plane from entering their airspace, while the European Union warned that his participation in the May 9 Victory Day celebrations could complicate Serbia’s EU accession talks.

In a similar move, Poland and Lithuania also blocked Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico from flying to Moscow, and Estonia issued a blanket ban on any flights to Russia for the commemoration.

These coordinated actions by the Baltic states and Poland—closely aligned with the Kiev regime—appear aimed at sabotaging the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are intensifying attacks on Moscow in an attempt to disrupt the arrival of foreign leaders.

Serbian media reports that Vučić’s plane has already resumed its journey from Baku to Moscow.

Via: @OstashkoNews

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
