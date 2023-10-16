As you begin to witness the Chair of Peter being empty!

Our Lord Jesus to Jennifer, September and October:
The hour has come when many will say, “Where is my brother? Where is my sister?" In the blink of an eye humanity can change. The days of mourning are upon the world...
