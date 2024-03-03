Create New Account
Hang on! Biological Sex is really a thing? SERIOUSLY? Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Published 21 hours ago

Mirrored Content 

Guess what? Biological sex is real, particularly when it comes to brain function. Stanford scientists claim to have shown for the first time that men and women’s brains function differently. Shocking, right? Amazing that this study was published in the year 2024! 
