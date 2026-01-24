URGENT Message from God the Father

January 19, 2026 – Message from God the Father to Luz de Maria

https://www.jesusmariasite.org/7072-you-live-with-great-uncertainty-about-the-future-which-is-why-you-want-to-know-and-know-which-is-why-you-ask-and-want-to-know-dates/

--------------

Revelation 21

And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.

2 And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.

3 And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.

4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.

5 And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful.

-----------

Luke 21:25