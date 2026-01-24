BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

URGENT Message from God the Father
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1155 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 1 day ago

URGENT Message from God the Father 

January 19, 2026 – Message from God the Father to Luz de Maria

https://www.jesusmariasite.org/7072-you-live-with-great-uncertainty-about-the-future-which-is-why-you-want-to-know-and-know-which-is-why-you-ask-and-want-to-know-dates/

--------------

Revelation 21

And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.

And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.

And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.

And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful.

-----------

Luke 21:25

And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring.

Keywords
fromgod the fatherurgent message
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israeli TORTURE camps exposed as &#8220;living hell&#8221; in damning report

Israeli TORTURE camps exposed as “living hell” in damning report

Ramon Tomey
Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Belle Carter
&#8220;Wartime Homefront Essential Skills&#8221; on BrightU: Experts discuss hydration tactics for plants and why your job is safe even with the rise of AI

“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: Experts discuss hydration tactics for plants and why your job is safe even with the rise of AI

Jacob Thomas
UK police consider AI &#8220;predictive policing,&#8221; sparking fears of a surveillance state

UK police consider AI “predictive policing,” sparking fears of a surveillance state

Cassie B.
The Complete Cold Weather Survival Blueprint: Protecting Your Home, Health and Freedom from Infrastructure Collapse

The Complete Cold Weather Survival Blueprint: Protecting Your Home, Health and Freedom from Infrastructure Collapse

Mike Adams
House rejects measure to curb Trump&#8217;s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

House rejects measure to curb Trump’s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy