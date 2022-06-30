Dan Ball: Will we ever see the names in Epstein’s little black book?

OAN’s Caitlin Sinclair, who has covered the entire Ghislaine Maxwell trial, answered the question about whether we will ever see the names in Epstein’s little black book:





“Everyone knows there are people associated with Jeffrey Epstein, with Ghislaine Maxwell, who are shaking in their boots right now… Ms. Maxwell has tons of information, a few names that the government and others would really like to have… If we’re ever going to hear any of these names, it’s going to be now.” 💥

When does a bird sing?

Thank you Dan Ball, Caitlin Sinclair and OAN for bringing us real news!