Dan Ball: Will we ever see the names in Epstein’s little black book?

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OAN’s Caitlin Sinclair, who has covered the entire Ghislaine Maxwell trial, answered the question about whether we will ever see the names in Epstein’s little black book:
“Everyone knows there are people associated with Jeffrey Epstein, with Ghislaine Maxwell, who are shaking in their boots right now… Ms. Maxwell has tons of information, a few names that the government and others would really like to have… If we’re ever going to hear any of these names, it’s going to be now.” 💥
When does a bird sing?
Thank you Dan Ball, Caitlin Sinclair and OAN for bringing us real news!