The Los Angeles Fire Department Has Resorted To Using Handbags To Throw Water on the Fires

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Los Angeles is the 2nd largest city in the wealthiest country in the world and their fire department is fighting fires with women’s purses.
The government has shut off the water, just like in Maui, Lahaina.
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/