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DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH TALKED ABOUT THE ALARMING VACCINE STUDY FROM SWEDEN
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477 views • July 26, 2022

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH TALKED ABOUT THE ALARMING VAXXXINE STUDY FROM SWEDEN

Peter McCullough, MD MPH, Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Richard Bartlett
The vaccine is changing the person’s DNA...
The finding that the code is found in the human somatic cell nucleus within a few hours of exposure opens up brand new revelations concerning permanent change, passage to progeny, and more.
- Interview at Daystar

Intracellular Reverse Transcription of ﻿#Pfizer﻿ BioNTech COVID-19 ﻿#mRNA﻿ Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line - https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/44/3/73/htm


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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