DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH TALKED ABOUT THE ALARMING VACCINE STUDY FROM SWEDEN

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DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH TALKED ABOUT THE ALARMING VAXXXINE STUDY FROM SWEDEN
Peter McCullough, MD MPH, Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Richard Bartlett
The vaccine is changing the person’s DNA...
The finding that the code is found in the human somatic cell nucleus within a few hours of exposure opens up brand new revelations concerning permanent change, passage to progeny, and more.
- Interview at Daystar
Intracellular Reverse Transcription of #Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 #mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line - https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/44/3/73/htm
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