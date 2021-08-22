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Papers Please Vaccine Pass Go and Go or No Go by Jairo Parra
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31 views • August 22, 2021
It seems now they want to push vaccine passes and it has started in NY as restaurants and other businesses will require vaccine cards for its customers but they may not comply to this stupid idea. This video shows how vaccines are not really safe and the effects it can have.
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