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Armor of Truth Radio #71: CDC's 'New Normal' Quarantine Strategy & What Are DNA Mugshots?
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144 views • November 05, 2020
4 ways to support the channel & ministry!
------------------------------
(1) PayPal (preferred and easiest) Make a one-time donation at http://paypal.me/Bradsward
(2) Streamlabs LIVE Donation Donate Live or anytime by following this link to my personal donation page: https://streamlabs.com/plasteroparis1
(3) Superchat (YouTube) Make a LIVE Donation During Stream by following directions in your Live chat box
(4) PATREON Subscribe with a recurring pledge on Patreon for access to exclusive content and Live Streams!
https://www.patreon.com/ArmorOfTruth?...
PROMOTIONAL MERCH To help spread the word about the channel and ministry. For Armor of Truth and Brad from Carolina Promotional T-Shirts, mugs, and other fun stuff: https://streamlabs.com/plasteroparis1...
Brad from Carolina/Armor of Truth is a full-time ministry.
Content will always be free.
Please Consider Donating To Support!
------------------------------
LINKS:
DayzofNoah Website: https://www.dayzofnoah.com/community-...
Armor of Truth on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AoT_Ministry
Armor of Truth on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ArmorOfTruth
SOURCES:
Jones, Clay. Why Does God Allow Evil?
2017. Harvest House Publishers. Eugene, OR
CDC plans COVID concentration camps
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
DNA Mugshots Are Infiltrating Police Departments
https://www.technocracy.news/dna-mugs...
CDC plans COVID concentration camps by Jon Rappoport
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/...
Randy Hillier on Facebook: Canadian Parliament Discussing Covid Camps
https://www.facebook.com/randy.hillie...[0]=AZXQZIDXTYWbtbwEWgEhNKXVyrm3uIK0-3glyxWr715d6QQzAQrOy90KqsFOre0lrzJPqHIhvF39S6TtPb6WBqn39PobQ524rymBhPTbQkTyrSMXS4272wGEUzG4MWiFnsUBn_rkMrLrHycQiDoD-Ds3&__tn__=-UK-R
Ohio Covid FEMA Camps
https://www.technocracy.news/ohio-get...
Trudeau’s Crazy COVID Plan for 2021?
https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-...
Del Bigtree's Highwire: MANDATORY COVID CAMPS BEGIN
https://thehighwire.com/videos/mandat...
------------------------------
"Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand." (Ephesians 6:11-13) Thank you all for watching and participating God Bless!
#Quarantine #BradfromCarolina #ArmorOfTruthRadio
------------------------------
(1) PayPal (preferred and easiest) Make a one-time donation at http://paypal.me/Bradsward
(2) Streamlabs LIVE Donation Donate Live or anytime by following this link to my personal donation page: https://streamlabs.com/plasteroparis1
(3) Superchat (YouTube) Make a LIVE Donation During Stream by following directions in your Live chat box
(4) PATREON Subscribe with a recurring pledge on Patreon for access to exclusive content and Live Streams!
https://www.patreon.com/ArmorOfTruth?...
PROMOTIONAL MERCH To help spread the word about the channel and ministry. For Armor of Truth and Brad from Carolina Promotional T-Shirts, mugs, and other fun stuff: https://streamlabs.com/plasteroparis1...
Brad from Carolina/Armor of Truth is a full-time ministry.
Content will always be free.
Please Consider Donating To Support!
------------------------------
LINKS:
DayzofNoah Website: https://www.dayzofnoah.com/community-...
Armor of Truth on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AoT_Ministry
Armor of Truth on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ArmorOfTruth
SOURCES:
Jones, Clay. Why Does God Allow Evil?
2017. Harvest House Publishers. Eugene, OR
CDC plans COVID concentration camps
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
DNA Mugshots Are Infiltrating Police Departments
https://www.technocracy.news/dna-mugs...
CDC plans COVID concentration camps by Jon Rappoport
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/...
Randy Hillier on Facebook: Canadian Parliament Discussing Covid Camps
https://www.facebook.com/randy.hillie...[0]=AZXQZIDXTYWbtbwEWgEhNKXVyrm3uIK0-3glyxWr715d6QQzAQrOy90KqsFOre0lrzJPqHIhvF39S6TtPb6WBqn39PobQ524rymBhPTbQkTyrSMXS4272wGEUzG4MWiFnsUBn_rkMrLrHycQiDoD-Ds3&__tn__=-UK-R
Ohio Covid FEMA Camps
https://www.technocracy.news/ohio-get...
Trudeau’s Crazy COVID Plan for 2021?
https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-...
Del Bigtree's Highwire: MANDATORY COVID CAMPS BEGIN
https://thehighwire.com/videos/mandat...
------------------------------
"Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand." (Ephesians 6:11-13) Thank you all for watching and participating God Bless!
#Quarantine #BradfromCarolina #ArmorOfTruthRadio
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