European Parliament member Harald Vilimsky: communism is against human nature, and he will stand with the people of the New Federal State of China who love freedom and anti-Communism

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 In an interview with European Parliament member Harald Vilimsky, he said that communism is against human nature, and he will stand with the people of the New Federal State of China who love freedom and anti-Communism, and everyone freedom loving people should support the people of the New Federal State of China.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 蒂亚采访欧洲议会议员哈拉尔德·维利姆斯基，他表示：“共产主义是违背人性的，我们反对共产主义及其渗透。我会坚决跟热爱自由，并且反对共产主义的新中国联邦人站在一起，所有热爱自由的人都应支持新中国联邦。”





