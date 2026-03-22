Is the Bible Antisemitic?

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What "religion" controls you?
How much of their religion undermines the Holy Scripture?
Is the New Testament Antisemitic?'
No Holds Barred_ Is the New Testament antisemitic_ _ The Jerusalem Post:
https://www.jpost.com/opinion/no-holds-barred-is-the-new-testament-antisemitic-597774
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com