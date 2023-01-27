Pfizer Director Assaults James OKeefe Veritas Staff UNBELIEVABLE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5n7RRKgDog





***

We also use Zelle for donations: use email address: [email protected]

DONATIONS for WGON/Bedtime Bible Chat and the Outreach Ministry can be done by going to Paypal and using our email address for each:

For WGON or Bedtime Bible Chat, use: [email protected] Or [email protected]

For the outreach ministry please use their email address: [email protected]

BE SURE TO CLICK THE GIFT TO FRIEND OR FAMILY option so I don't have to pay taxes on it.

Thank you for your support!









WE NO LONGER HAVE A PO BOX





***

our email: [email protected]

our website: www.whatsgoingonnews.net





***

THE BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT Music by Pat Moehring accomplished orchestra pianist, Executive Director for the Charlotte Civic Orchestra.





***

MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE where all my videos go up first: https://ugetube.com/@WGON

I’m also on Bitchute and Rumble as WGON





***



