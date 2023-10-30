Create New Account
Russian armored group conduct dangerous raids to expand toward Krasnogorovka
The Prisoner
Published a day ago

Armored groups and infantry fighting vehicles of Russian Armed Forces carry out dangerous attacks to extend control to Krasnogorovka. Initial attacks on Trudovskaya mines north of Marinka and south of Krasnogorovka destroyed Ukrainian troops' strong point and their equipment.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

ukrainekrasnogorovkarussian raid

