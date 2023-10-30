Russian armored group conduct dangerous raids to expand toward Krasnogorovka

Armored groups and infantry fighting vehicles of Russian Armed Forces carry out dangerous attacks to extend control to Krasnogorovka. Initial attacks on Trudovskaya mines north of Marinka and south of Krasnogorovka destroyed Ukrainian troops' strong point and their equipment.
