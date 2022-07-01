Hal Shurtleff and Rev Steven Craft - Not Calling Out The Jew, July 1, 2022

Have to call out who's behind it. IT'S THE JEWS.*** E. Michael Jones - Role of jews and abortion

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vtJEiEFjj15G/

https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/2352755108/E-M--Jones-and-The-Designed-Plan--Brave-New-World--June-28--2022

https://rumble.com/v1afz4c-some-cerebral-thoughts-emj-6-28-22.html

https://odysee.com/@RizoliTV:d/The-End-of-Roe-V.-Wade-and-the-Empire:e





Other than his Catholic nonsense EMJ is right on!!! The jews entered the picture with abortion. The rise of jews in our culture. Jews switched their allegiance from the civil rights movement to Israel ... then the holocaust. "The Painted Bird." Jews began to dominate and take control of our culture. We have been living under the jews' religion (for 49 years) with 'abortion is the jewish sacrament' that and sodomy. You were either a 'fetus'=goyim (subhuman-everyone) or 'JEWISH PRIVILEGE'. "Truth is the opinion of the powerful." Medicine is corrupted. BIG PHARMA sickens and kills. Antisemitism= ANYTHING the jews don't like then they pick up stones to kill.