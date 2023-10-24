CREAMY PARSNIP & CASHEW SOUP





INGREDIENTS

2 large parsnips

2 potatoes

1 carrot

1 large onion





INSTRUCTIONS

1. Chop the veggies (parsnips, potatoes, carrot, and onion) into 2-3 large pieces.

2. Place them in a pot, cover well with water and bring to a boil. Cook for about 15-20 mins or until tender.

3. Put the cashews and cooked veggies in a blender. Add vegetable broth from the pot and season with salt and pepper. Blend for several minutes until smooth.

4. Serve sprinkled with chopped parsley or sesame seeds. Enjoy!





