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2/18/2022 Miles Guo: Singapore worships both the UK and the US and follows the CCP as well, but its vaccine mandate will soon be stopped. The CCP has taken complete control of Singapore and transferred most of its money hidden in the US to Singapore. The business of financial note in Singapore is ranked NO.1 in the world