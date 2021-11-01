26 FIREHOUSES IN NEW YORK CITY CLOSE DUE TO FIRE PERSONNEL REFUSING TO BE VACCINATED

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HealthImpactNews
HealthImpactNews
16112 subscribers
A total of 26 New York firehouses have been forced to close after firefighters refused to get vaccinated ahead of Mayor Bill de Blasio's Monday deadline.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/26-firehouses-in-nyc-close-as-staff-refuse-covid-19-vaccines-garbage-piles-up-in-nyc-as-people-quit-rather-than-get-the-shot/
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over