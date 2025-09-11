BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Yahweh or God, Yah-Shua, Yehshua, or Jesus, Lord, Elohim Yehovah .What name do you use???
YHWH4WE
YHWH4WE
6 views • 1 day ago

There are many names for Yahweh and many more gods let's explore the names and find out what is the correct one/s to use.  We love Yahweh so we don't want to bring his name to desolation as described in Exodus 20:7 Thou shalt not take the name of the Yahweh in vain (that is irreverently, in false affirmations or in ways that impugn the character of Yahweh); for Yahweh will totally destroy him that taketh his name in vain.

Keywords
biblechristjesuschristianyeshuayhwhfaithyahwehwaybelieveryahshuagood newsyahoshuaruach hakodeshiesousiesusgospell
