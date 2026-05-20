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Israeli lobby coerces Americans into treating Palestinians as ‘dogs’
Pro-Israel elements in the US actively incite hate against Muslims in general and against Palestinians, accusing anyone who dares to oppose them of anti-Semitism, claims political activist Cenk Uygur.
💬 “The Israelis can do anything vicious that they want, they can be as bigoted and racist as they want, but the minute you even acknowledge a Palestinian as a life worth having and saving, they go ‘how dare you be bigoted against Jews by treating Palestinians as our equal, as human beings?!’,” he fumes.
In order to not be branded anti-Semite and have one’s life ruined, people in the US basically have to treat Palestinians as “dogs,” Uygur adds.
@geopolitics_prime