The Coming Storm PART 2
JoanofArk4Freedom
In this video we look at the caliphate and how it is the kingdom that we should be looking at in the last days, not Rome. We will explore how the New World Order fits into all of this.For Part 1, go to:

https://rumble.com/v2v4hoo-part-1-the-coming-storm.html

For Part 3, go to: https://rumble.com/v2v4pyc-part-3-the-coming-storm.html

jerusalemisraelmark of the beastend timeslast daysone world governmentanti-christmystery babyloncaliphatesea beastland beast

