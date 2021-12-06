© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIGGER THAN SNOWDEN. NEURO WEAPONS. DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS. MIND CONTROL. TARGETED INDIVIDUALS.
Follow
3
Share
Report
158 views • December 06, 2021
Source and description from Jim_Crenshaw
Source: NIghtbreed. They have many ways to jack with a person and they don't mind doing it. More you may want to see:
German Dr. Who Exposed Graphene 'Nano-Razors' inside Vaccines Assassinated - Watch to the end
Source: NIghtbreed. They have many ways to jack with a person and they don't mind doing it. More you may want to see:
German Dr. Who Exposed Graphene 'Nano-Razors' inside Vaccines Assassinated - Watch to the end
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.