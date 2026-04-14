Italian PM SLAMS Trump after attack on Pope Leo:

"The statements, particularly about the Pope, were unacceptable. I expressed my solidarity with Pope Leo, and I'll tell you more: frankly, I would not feel comfortable in a society where religious leaders do what political leaders tell them to do, let's say, not in this part of the world. So I did not agree."

Adding, from Trump about this:

Iran would have blown up Italy in two minutes if it had the opportunity - Trump, upset by the statements of Meloni and the Pope.

"Do Italians like the fact that your prime minister isn't giving us any help to get oil?" - we can add Meloni to the long list of people Donald Trump has beef with.

In a phone call with Corriere della Sera Trump asked "Do people like her? I can't imagine. I'm shocked by her. I thought she was brave, but I was wrong."

Did you talk to her about this?

"No. She simply says Italy doesn't want to get involved. Even though Italy gets its oil from there, even though America is very important to Italy, she doesn't think Italy should be involved. She thinks America should do the work for him."

Regarding the Pope, Giorgia Meloni said that what you said was unacceptable.

"It's her who's unacceptable, because she doesn't care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if they had the chance."

But did you talk about these things?

"No..."

Haven't you spoken even once this month?

"No, we haven't spoken in a long time."

Why?

"Because she doesn't want to help us with NATO, she doesn't want to help us get rid of nuclear weapons. It's very different from what I thought."