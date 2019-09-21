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Top 10 Most Expensive Antique Weapons In The World
TopGunsWorld
TopGunsWorld
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6 views • September 21, 2019
Here is the list of Top 10 Most Expensive Antique Weapons In The World. If you like this video, then please subscribe to our channel and share your opinions about Top 10 Most Expensive Antique Weapons In The World in the comment box. You can also share this video with your friends using facebook, twitter and whatsapp!

10. President Roosevelt’s Gold Inlaid Fox Gun
9. A Model 1847 Colt Whitneyville- Walker Revolver
8. A Cased Colt Texas Paterson Revolver
7. A Rare Gold-Inlaid Colt Model 1849 Pocket Revolver
6. General Grant’s Presentation Sword
5. General Simon Bolivar’s Boutet Flintlock Pistol
4. General George Washington’s Flintlock Pistol
3. Mughal Emperor Shah Jaha’s Personal Dagger
2. Chinese Jade Hilted Sword, 18th Century
1. Napoleon’s Gold- Encrusted Sword

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