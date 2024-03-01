Doc Malik: Everything Is Heading Toward a One-World Government

Doc Malik discusses the Covid9/11 forever war, how he was canceled, and how everything that is going on now is interlinked (e.g. the wars, biosecurity state, economic collapse, cultural degeneration). WHO is attempting to create a new layer of supranationalism to bypass nation states and setup the embryo for one-world government. He believes the penny will drop in 2024 (e.g. pandemic, war, financial crash, cyberattack) and that unfortunately, we are living in a global Stockholm Syndrome. No matter what happens, don't lose your sh*t! Be prepared, go underground, bypass the state by forming parallel structures, listen to Geopolitics & Empire, and make love!





Websites

Doc Malik Links https://docmalik.com/links

Doc Malik Substack https://docmalik.substack.com





About Doc Malik

My name is Ahmad Malik, and I’ve been a doctor for 25 years and orthopaedic consultant surgeon for 12 years.





My late father's illness woke me up to my own ill health and eventual realisation of what it takes to be healthy. I became disillusioned with mainstream medicines’ inability to tackle the root cause of chronic illness and its infatuation with Big Pharma products.





The Covid years and the resulting destruction of medical ethics were a real eye-opener. Frustrated with the lack of truth and honesty in mainstream media, I decided to provide an alternative platform to have honest conversations with fascinating people.





Finding reliable health advice amidst the abundance of conflicting information can be challenging. However, I assure you that I will always be honest and transparent, sharing what has personally worked for me. While I don't claim to have all the answers or be infallible, I am committed to providing you with the best available information.





Through my Substack and podcast, you'll discover not only my thoughts on various health-related topics, including current issues but also learn a great deal from fascinating people. I'll host a diverse range of guests, from well-known public figures to individuals with remarkable and inspiring stories who often go unnoticed. I believe it's essential to amplify voices that are typically overlooked, as experts aren't always the sole authority.





Furthermore, I'm passionate about free speech and upholding medical ethics. I firmly believe that embracing a healthy lifestyle is the ultimate expression of freedom. By making informed choices, we can seize control of our health and lead better lives.





I don’t profess to know all the answers, but I can guarantee that I will ask questions and be honest at all times.





Having been cancelled by the hospitals I worked out of, I am now no longer able to practice and have been financially crippled. As a result I have placed a third of my podcasts behind a paywall. This is now my only source of income.





I invite you to support my mission of creating a healthier and more liberated society by subscribing to my premium Substack.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)