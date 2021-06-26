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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1483 - John Dooley - Report on Bell's guilty plea
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10 views • June 26, 2021
John, a cab driver for Yellow Cab for 30 years, arrived to pick up the group. John began to drive them to their destination, when Edwards shot him in the head, causing him to lose control. They grabbed the steering wheel and brought the cab to a stop, before stealing John’s cell phone and his money. The group then wiped down the cab in order to conceal fingerprints, before fleeing.
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