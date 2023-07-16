Colombian Mercenaries - Left the Frontline during Constant Shooting, Instead of Being Sent to Bandera

I changed the title, because to me it looked like they just arrived and saw how tough things were and left quickly. I posted the video discussed below about 1 or 2 days ago, with Colombian mercenaries praying before going out to fight. Here's the description found with this video now:
💥Colombian mercenaries are sent to Bandera. Khokhols did not tell them that Bandera lives in hell and that in fact he is not a hero, but a short, scary, bald, pervert with protruding teeth and a big belly, named Snot.
There they will be very surprised🤣🤣🤣 It is not known whether they prayed to the Catholic God or not, but in hell they will all meet.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.