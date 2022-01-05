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Staying Sane (Despite the Idiocracy)
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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20 views • January 05, 2022
January 5 2022 - Here are the headlines that are likely to make you feel crazy, along with the sanity you can only find in Him. Join me for today's exploration of what's happening, why it matters, and how to pray!

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Sources:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/abou
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reuters-fact-check-covid-social-media-pfizer-world-economic-forum/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-40-among-those-aged-18-64-and-not-because-covid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bp4Alkuw3QLx/
https://nationalfile.com/denmark-90-omicron-infections-found-fully-vaccinated-boosted-individuals/
https://nehls.house.gov/posts/joe-rogan-experience-1757-dr-robert-malone-md-full-transcript
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3SCsueX2bZdbEzRtKOCEyT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S3qHAjNrud47/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FREXQWsgNt82/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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