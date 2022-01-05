Staying Sane (Despite the Idiocracy)

January 5 2022 - Here are the headlines that are likely to make you feel crazy, along with the sanity you can only find in Him. Join me for today's exploration of what's happening, why it matters, and how to pray!Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comSources:Copyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.