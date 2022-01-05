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Staying Sane (Despite the Idiocracy)
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20 views • January 05, 2022
January 5 2022 - Here are the headlines that are likely to make you feel crazy, along with the sanity you can only find in Him. Join me for today's exploration of what's happening, why it matters, and how to pray!
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Sources:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/abou
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reuters-fact-check-covid-social-media-pfizer-world-economic-forum/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-40-among-those-aged-18-64-and-not-because-covid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bp4Alkuw3QLx/
https://nationalfile.com/denmark-90-omicron-infections-found-fully-vaccinated-boosted-individuals/
https://nehls.house.gov/posts/joe-rogan-experience-1757-dr-robert-malone-md-full-transcript
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3SCsueX2bZdbEzRtKOCEyT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S3qHAjNrud47/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FREXQWsgNt82/
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Sources:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/abou
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reuters-fact-check-covid-social-media-pfizer-world-economic-forum/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-40-among-those-aged-18-64-and-not-because-covid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bp4Alkuw3QLx/
https://nationalfile.com/denmark-90-omicron-infections-found-fully-vaccinated-boosted-individuals/
https://nehls.house.gov/posts/joe-rogan-experience-1757-dr-robert-malone-md-full-transcript
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3SCsueX2bZdbEzRtKOCEyT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S3qHAjNrud47/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FREXQWsgNt82/
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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