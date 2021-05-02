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Tikka T1x vs The Ambidextral Gunfighter Bolt Action Prejudice
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23 views • May 02, 2021
The Ambidextral Gunfighter discovers (and re-discovers) the charms of the bolt action rifle...especially the bolt action 22LR.

Appleseed Prep
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/6a63e3cc-1d3a-4a96-b791-747f14c3c681

How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/3e9f9cb4-dd58-4c7b-bb18-984b97f6fc44

MVP Scout Playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/7a4719ef-64a1-4b7e-9a65-f7b8cb3c31f5

How the 22LR Wins: 9mm vs 22 LR
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/a326473f-4c12-4079-a473-53a8be823f65

Eberlestock Mini-Me Backpack
https://youtu.be/AILaFnJN45s

Weaver V3 Review
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/af4b75e6-0371-4a37-9823-7f2ee51844f1

KelTec SU16c The Backpack Rifle playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/1b2d9d98-c063-49dc-a0bf-5af77a04022a

Ruger 10/22 Review
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/76d5f5e5-be8d-45f2-b95c-844303210e42

Beretta's Online Tikka Store
https://www.berettausa.com/en-us/store/gun-accessories/accessories-for-rifles-and-carbines/accessories-for-tikka/

Boyd's Stocks
https://www.boydsgunstocks.com/

Tactical Advantage Armory Titanium FTS Brake
https://tactical-advantage-armory.com/

Project Appleseed
http://www.appleseedinfo.org

NRL 22 rimfire
https://nrl22.org/

Precision Rifle Shooters
https://nationalrifleleague.org/
https://precisionshooting.com/



Chapters
0:00 Disparage Bolt Action
1:32 Overcoming Prejudice
2:55 Compare to MVP Scout
3:12 Optic Mounting
4:53 BSZ
5:37 50 Yards
6:36 100 Yards
8:01 Field Experience
9:09 Quality
9:37 Polymer Stock
12:16 Modular Pistol Grip
13:56 Barrel
14:49 Muzzle Brake Comp
16:05 Symetrical Stock
16:55 Sling Studs
17:11 Magazines
19:21 Mag Release
19:52 Trigger
20:38 Bolt Throw
21:07 Safety
22:41 Field Strip
23:04 Cleanliness
24:07 Barrel Length
24:37 Quiet
25:05 Backpack Carry
25:52 Z-Day Rifle
27:11 Urban Sniper
28:41 Window Report
29:46 Sub-Sonic 22LR
31:07 Bolt Action Advantage
32:20 Carrying Bulk Ammo
33:39 Appleseed Rifle
37:02 Bonus
Keywords
ambidextral gunfighterbolt actiontikkat1x
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